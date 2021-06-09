(The Center Square) – Three companies announced Indiana as the location for new economic projects this week, including one that picked the Hoosier state for a new state-of-the-art production facility.
A logistics firm, a board game manufacturer and a pasta maker all received state and local tax incentives at a cost of at least $2.85 million to create more than 300 new jobs.
“As the Crossroads of America, we are perfectly positioned to help companies reach customers across the Midwest, across the country and around the globe,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
Nevada-based ITS Logistics, a third-party logistics company, will open operations in Boone County and create up to 199 new jobs by the end of 2024. The plans call for an $11.8 million investment in a 350,000-square-feet facility that will be combined with an existing 1 million-square-feet West Coast distribution space.
“When researching regions in the eastern United States to expand our business, central Indiana was the obvious choice for several reasons – the geographic distribution advantages, the overall quality of the workforce, the strong partnership with [Indiana Economic Development Corp.], the fact that Indiana is an extremely business-friendly state and a place where we truly feel that we can grow our culture and one day provide employment for more than 500 ITS team members,” ITS President Ryan Martin said.
IEDC offered ITS up to $1.5 million in conditional tax credits based on job creation plans. The town of Whitestown also is considering additional incentives.
Quality Pasta Co., which makes pasta dinners and side dishes, will build a new operation in northwest Indiana, creating up to 70 new jobs by the end of 2024.
The Pennsylvania-based company plans a $13.3 million investment to lease and upgrade an existing nearly 90,000-square-feet facility in Merrillville. It should be fully operational by this fall.
The IEDC offered Quality Pasta up to $525,000 in conditional tax credits based on job creation. The town of Merrillville also provided incentives.
Ludo Fact USA, a global maker of board games and puzzles, will expand operations in Tippecanoe County and add 114 new jobs. The company received $825,000 in state jobs creation incentives.