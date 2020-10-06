(The Center Square) – Indiana followed a trend shown in a new report that compared state’s COVID-19 restrictions and unemployment rate.
Indiana ranked 15h in the nation for fewest restrictions but ranked 39th in unemployment ranking according to updated rankings released Tuesday by WalletHub, a personal finance website. Not surprisingly, states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions had lower unemployment rates than states with more.
“There is a strong correlation between a state’s restrictiveness and its unemployment rate,” Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst said. “WalletHub’s analysis found 68% of states with few COVID-19 restrictions had low unemployment rates. This makes sense because states with fewer restrictions allow more places to open, which in turn provides more opportunities to work.”
States with fewer restrictions also generally ranked higher in COVID death rate. Indiana ranked 29 in COVID-19 death rate, according to the report.
In terms of restrictions, Indiana ranked nine spots behind neighboring Wisconsin and one spot neighboring Ohio. The state is well ahead of Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois.
WalletHub used 17 key metrics to identify which states have the fewest restrictions. The metrics included if a state had penalties for noncompliance or state’s required masks in public and health checks at restaurants.
Each of the metrics received a point number. State’s points were tallied to determine rankings.
South Dakota ranked as the state with the fewest restrictions, while Idaho, Utah, Oklahoma and Iowa rounded out the top five.
“South Dakota ranks as the state with the fewest coronavirus restrictions in part because it is one of just five states that have not taken any action on face coverings in public and one of 15 states that have no limits on large gatherings,” Gonzalez said.
To view the full report visit https://wallethub.com/edu/states-coronavirus-restrictions/73818/