(The Center Square) – Indiana’s unemployment rate remained well below the national average in November as the Hoosier economy added more than 9,000 private-sector jobs.
The state’s rate of unemployment held steady at 3% last month compared to a national average of of 3.7%. However, the rate has been rising slowly with inflation since reaching a low of 2.2% in March and April.
That rise is in keeping with a late-summer forecast by Kristoph Kleiner, an economist and associate professor of finance at the IU Kelley School of Business.
“I think we will likely see the unemployment rate rise just because it’s difficult to stay at such a low number for such a long period of time,” Kleiner told The Center Square in August. “My own hope is that we don’t see a substantial increase. My hope is that it goes no higher than 3% or so in the next six to 12 months.”
Unemployment is affected by interest rates, and the Federal Reserve Board has increased rates seven times this year, going from a range of 0.25% to 0.50% at the start of the year to the current range of 4.25% to 4.50%.
The state’s workforce participation rate was 63.2% in November, slightly better than the national average of 62.1%. As of Dec. 1, about 92,000 active job seekers were competing for just over 146,000 open job postings.
About 17,000 people received jobless benefits from the state last month, which was about 500 fewer than in October. That number has fluctuated between 15,000 and 22,000 through the year.
More than 3.3 million people hold jobs in Indiana. Another 106,000 are available for work.
The biggest job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which added over 3,000 jobs last month. Trade, transportation and health services saw an increase of 2,200 positions and private educational and health services jobs grew by 1,300.
The slowest growth was seen in the construction industry, which added just 600 jobs in November.