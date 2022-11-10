(The Center Square) — Hoosiers may be known for hospitality, but they don’t do well at generosity, according to a report from personal finance website WalletHub. Indiana ranked 30th among other states for charitable giving and volunteering, and 10th among the 12 states in the Midwest census region.
Hoosiers did place near the top in one category of giving. Indiana ranked second for the percentage of the population involved in donating food and clothing. The state’s Department of Health lists 11 food charities operating in Indiana with an unspecified number of distribution sites.
The rankings are based on an index of 19 key indicators of generosity, including the rate of volunteerism, volunteer hours per capita, community service as a requirement for high school graduation, percent of the population involved in distributing food and clothing, the rate of charitable giving, percentage of income donated and the number of public charities.
Public charities include “churches, hospitals, qualified medical research organizations affiliated with hospitals, schools, colleges and universities.
Indiana ranked 30th overall in generosity but lowest among all Midwestern states except Kansas, 37th and Michigan, 39th. Of the remaining states in the Midwest census region, Minnesota ranked 3rd, North Dakota 4th, Ohio 9th, Nebraska 21st, Wisconsin 24th and Iowa 25th, Oklahoma 26th, Illinois 28th, Missouri 29th and South Dakota 27th.
Blue States ranked higher in generosity than Red States, according to the report. Blue states average rank was about 24th. Red States averaged around 27th.
Social desirability bias may have influenced results of the study, which found significant differences between the number of people who claimed to have given to charity in a given state versus the percentage of taxpayers who actually gave. That gap ranged from 47% in North Carolina up to 63% in North Dakota and New Hampshire.
A separate report from SmartAsset showed that Boone County was the most generous in 2021. Using IRS data the report identified the top 10 Hoosier counties for giving along with the percentage of income donated.
1. Boone County — 2.29%
2. Hamilton County — 1.96%
3. Wells County — 1.76%
4. Marion County — 1.67%
5. Monroe County — 1.61%
6. Elkhart County — 1.52%
7. St. Joseph County — 1.49%
8. Tippecanoe County — 1.36%
9. Floyd County — 1.35%
10. Allen County — 1.34%
Nationally, the United States has dropped to 19th place among the most generous countries after spending a number of years at the top of the list, according to the World Giving Index.
Americans gave nearly $485 billion to charity in 2020. Individual donations accounted for 67% of that total according to the National Philanthropic Trust.
Nearly 78 million Americans volunteer their time, donating a total of 5.8 billion hours each year.