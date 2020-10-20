(The Center Square) – A first-of-its-kind partnership in the United States could create new transportation opportunities around the Indianapolis area that leaders say will help both business and residents.
The Toyota Mobility Foundation, a Japan-based non-profit, announced Indiana as its first Future Mobility District in the U.S. The plan is to work with local existing transportation systems and create innovation that pushes research and development in advanced mobility technologies in Indiana.
“As Indiana’s pro-growth business climate continues to gain recognition around the world, we’re committed to embracing innovation and investing in emerging areas like advanced mobility in order to remain competitive and position our industries for long-term growth,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said.
The foundation will look at improving transportation projects, specifically in urban areas in Central Indiana. It works with organizations across the globe, including universities, governments, non-profits and research institutions, to examine existing transit systems and infrastructure in an effort to develop better ways to connect people to existing transportation systems.
Indiana’s Future Mobility District will launch with support from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Energy Systems Network. Toyota will allow providers of new advanced mobility innovations and services to deploy in the state, integrating with existing transportation systems.
More significant details of the plan are expecting to come later, according to a news release.
“We are excited to collaborate with two forward-thinking and committed organizations like ESN and the IEDC,” Ryan Klem, director of programs of Toyota Mobility Foundation, said. “ESN has a long history of supporting sustainable transportation projects in and around Central Indiana with a focus on equity. Toyota as a company has a long-standing relationship with Indiana, and we as the Toyota Mobility Foundation are delighted to have the opportunity to work together with local communities to help bring the latest innovation in mobility solutions to serve Hoosiers.”
The IEDC expects to support the project through existing partnerships with ESN, which helps the state targeting business recruitment in the energy and transportation sector.