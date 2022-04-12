(The Center Square) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is starting to put together a plan to install electric-vehicle charging stations on roads throughout the state in the coming years, using $100 million in federal funds from the Biden administration, through the infrastructure bill that was passed last year.
The charging stations will be placed every 50 miles, at a minimum, to comply with federal guidelines, and will be within 1 mile of roads that have been designated by the federal government as “alternative fuel corridors.”
For Indiana, this list includes all major interstates as well as State Routes 31 and 37.
But there won’t necessarily be charging stations on all of these roadways.
“We haven’t identified where we’re going to put any sort of charging station,” says Mallory Duncan, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation.
INDOT is first working to gather information from manufacturers and others about how the state might go about buying and installing the stations and who might do the work.
The stations are part of a Biden administration plan to add 500,000 charging stations across the United States in the next five years at a cost of $5 billion.
INDOT is just in the beginning stages of putting together a plan to be sent to the federal government that will outline how the $100 million will be spent.
Duncan says the state doesn’t yet know how many charging stations may be installed or how much each one may cost. If one charging station with four chargers cost $10,000, the state may install as many as 10,000 stations.
Indiana’s implementation plan is due to the federal government Aug. 1.
It’s not yet known how long it might be before Hoosiers start seeing the charging stations installed near roadways.
“If we do that plan and we think that there is a need for it sooner rather than later, that could be part of that plan,” says Duncan, adding that they’ll know more by August.
In preparing its plan, the state is looking for information from “market participants” who may be involved with the EV industry, but will also accept comment from regular citizens.
“Obviously, consumers can respond if they would like to, we’ll take any and all information,” says Duncan.
She said the focus of the plan will be how the state can work with suppliers and others “to bring these charging stations to Indiana.”
The EV charging stations will be the first ones in the state that are part of INDOT's infrastructure.
As of July 2021, there were 6,990 electric vehicles registered to people living in Indiana, compared to 26,000 in Illinois, 14,530 in Ohio and 10,620 in Michigan.
“Obviously, electric vehicles have been increasing, on not only Indiana roadways but everywhere," says Duncan, "so to stay innovative, to stay ahead of this wave that could be coming, that’s why federal highways started designating the fuel corridors."
The "alternative fuel corridor" designations began under former President Barack Obama.
When asked if Indiana had a choice whether to accept or turn down the federal funds for EV charging stations, Duncan indicated it's a project INDOT supports.
"We’re walking in line with innovation," she said. "We don’t want to be behind the ball on something like this. So, when people in Indiana, and when people drive through Indiana…when people come through our state, we want to make sure that we have the infrastructure there to support whatever vehicle they’re driving.”
INDOT will accept comment on plans for installation of the EV charging stations from market participants, including members of the public, through April 29 at 5 p.m. at EVchargingRFI@indot.in.gov.