(The Center Square) – Up to 1,000 new jobs are expected to come to Central Indiana after Walmart announced plans to establish its largest fulfillment center in the United States in Hancock County.
The 2.2 million square feet facility should employ 1,000 people by the end of 2025 and provide more fulfillment capabilities for the company as it continues to meet increasing online demand, according to a news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
“This is great news for our community as Hancock County will now be home to Walmart’s largest fulfillment center in the country,” state Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, said. “As more and more consumers choose to buy products online, e-commerce is a rapidly growing industry, and I'm thrilled our area was selected.”
The IEDC offered Walmart up to $1.25 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plan and up to $4.75 million in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program based on Walmart’s planned capital investment.
Walmart becomes eligible for the credits once employees are hired and investments are made, according to IEDC.
"It gives me a great deal of pride to see Walmart growing and expanding rapidly in the Hoosier state,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said. “As the Crossroads of America, we are perfectly positioned to support Walmart as they secure increasing customer demand and continue contributing to our state’s economy, while providing new jobs to 1,000 Hoosiers in the process.”
The Hancock County Council, the Hancock County Redevelopment Commission and Duke Energy also offered incentives.
The facility, on 204 acres in unincorporated Hancock County, is expected to cost $600 million to build and equip. Construction should begin in September, and Walmart expects to start fulfillment and distribution in the fall of 2022, reaching full capacity by the spring of 2024.
“Time and time again, Indiana proves to be an attractive place for employers to establish and expand their operations,” state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, said. “This project and the 2.2 million square foot facility employing Hoosiers has the potential to be transformative for our area while boosting our local and state economy.”