(The Center Square) – Indiana is average in terms of financial health, according to a government watchdog.
In its “Financial State of the States” report, the think tank Truth in Accounting said Indiana received a letter grade of C going into the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the state did not enter the crisis in good fiscal shape and will emerge even worse.
Overall, the report shows Indiana with a per-taxpayer burden of $1,300, earning a grade of “C.” It ranked 14th among all 50 states.
According to Truth in Accounting CEO Shelia Weinberg, Indiana’s financial condition improved before the pandemic.
“While Indiana was doing better than most, taxpayers were still on the hook to pay $1,300 each to fund pension and retiree health care promises that prior legislatures and governors made without setting enough money aside to pay the benefits,” Weinberg said.
According to the report, Indiana’s fiscal issues come mostly from unfunded retirement obligations that accumulated over the years.
The report said eight state governments have a “taxpayer burden” greater than $20,000 per taxpayers before the pandemic. Taxpayer burden is a calculation of the state’s debt divided by the number of taxpayers.
“Most states were woefully unprepared for any crisis, much less the one we are currently experiencing,” Weinberg said. “Combined, the states have accumulated more than $1.4 trillion in debt despite the fact that all states, except Vermont, have balanced budget requirements.”
According to Truth in Accounting’s rough estimates, the 50 states are projected to lose a combined $397 billion in revenue, with Indiana accounting for roughly $6 billion of that.
Alaska, North Dakota and Wyoming are considered to be in the best financial shape, while Connecticut, Illinois and New Jersey are the worst with a debt burden per taxpayer of more than $50,000.