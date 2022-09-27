(The Center Square) – More than 50 members of Indiana Task Force 1 were activated today to respond to Hurricane Ian.
The hurricane hit western Cuba on Tuesday. It’s expected to increase in intensity and become a Category 4 storm before hitting Florida on Wednesday, according to several media reports.
Indiana Task Force 1 posted on social media a team of 45 specialists and six support personnel would be deployed by mid-morning. It’s one of 28 Urban Search and Rescue Teams sponsored by the Department of Homeland Securing and Federal Emergency Management Agency. It was formed in 1992 and deployed 56 times to disaster events in the U.S. and its territories, according to information on its website. It is authorized to deploy anywhere in the continental United States.
As of Monday, two Urban Search and Rescue Teams and an Incident Support Team were deployed in Florida and one was sent to Montgomery, Alabama to support Florida’s response efforts, according to a FEMA news release.
Past hurricane deployments include Matthew (North Carolina), Harvey (Texas), Irma (Florida), Maria (Puerto Rico), Florence (North Carolina), Lane and Olivia (Hawaii) and Michael (Florida). Last year, the team was deployed for 16 days, one of its longest deployments conducting operations, as it was locating unaccounted residents of the Champlain Tower Collapse in Surfside, Florida.