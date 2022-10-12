(The Center Square) – The Indiana Supreme Court will travel to Lawrence County to hear oral arguments in a criminal case dealing with sentencing for habitual offenders.
The court will hear Christopher Jerome Harris v. State of Indiana on Oct. 26 at the Mitchell Opera House. The court hears oral arguments at the State House in Indianapolis and occasionally holds proceedings outside the capital. The event allows students, the general public and the media in other parts of the state an opportunity to witness the work of the Court. About 200 students from area high schools are scheduled to attend.
After Harris was found guilty of robbery and battery charges, it was discovered there wasn’t a hearing on a habitual offender charge as Harris had two prior but unrelated felony convictions. The habitual offender offense adds time onto sentences.
Harris was given the option of a jury or bench trial and chose the jury. After the state informed the jury of the two prior convictions, Harris took the stand and his lawyer asked if there was “anything going on in your life” at the time of the robbery. The state objected that Harris’ answer wouldn’t be relevant to the proceeding and the court agreed, stating the only purpose of the trial was to determine whether the two prior felony convictions made him a habitual offender.
The jury was taken outside the court and Harris stated he was diagnosed with post-tramatic stress syndrome about 30 days before the offenses in the case. He testified his therapist prescribed medications that were too strong and made him “like a zombie.” After adjusting his medication while in jail, he returned to normal.
The jury returned to the court room and later found Harris to be a habitual offender. He was sentenced to 15 years for being a habitual offender, which ran consecutive to his sentences of 12 years for robbery and a concurrent term of three years for battery.
Harris appealed the habitual offender ruling and lost at the Indiana Court of Appeals in April. His appeal to the Supreme Court seeks reversal of the sentencing for the habitual offender enhanced sentence “because the trial court refused to allow him to testify about the facts of the predicate offenses in that proceeding.”