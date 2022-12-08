(The Center Square) — Indiana has filed two lawsuits against Chinese video app distributor TikTok alleging the popular social media platform has engaged in deceptive practices aimed at minors in violation of the state’s Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.
The first suit alleges TikTok lured children to the platform with misleading messaging indicating the app contains “infrequent/mild” sexual content, profanity or drug references though the platform is riddled with such material.
The second suit alleges TikTok collected large amounts of data and personal information about Indiana consumers while deceiving them to believe their personal information is protected from the Chinese government and Communist Party.
Both suits were filed Wednesday in Allen County, Indiana, and ask for injunctions against further such practices by TikTok plus civil damages of $500 for each deceptive act committed by the company.
TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd., also named in the suits.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said, “The TikTok app is a malicious and menacing threat unleashed on unsuspecting Indiana consumers by a Chinese company that knows full well the harms it inflicts on users,” in a Dec. 7 statement, adding, “In multiple ways, TikTok represents a clear and present danger to Hoosiers that is hiding in plain sight in their own pockets.”
In an affidavit accompanying the suits, attorney Megan M. Wold gave evidence of the ease with which minors can access inappropriate material on the site.
Using a burner phone with no previous history, Wold created a TikTok account posing as a 13-year-old, the affidavit states. While searching the platform in “restricted mode,” Wold states she was able to access a large number of videos depicting the use of alcohol, illegal drug use, sexually suggestive dancing and descriptions of sex acts.
The complaint for the second lawsuit states “the Chinese Government and Communist Party have a demonstrated interest in the kind of data that TikTok collects on its users, which they can use to spy on, blackmail, and coerce those users.”
Also Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on any government-issued electronic devices, citing a growing threat posed by the platform in exposing critical information to the Chinese government.
“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices — including when, where, and how they conduct Internet activity — and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Abbott stated in letters to state leaders. Abbot also stated that Chinese law requires businesses to assist China in intelligence work, which includes sharing data.
A spokesperson for TikTok said this week that concerns by state leaders “are largely fueled by misinformation about our company,” The Washington Post reported.