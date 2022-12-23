(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state.
These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month.
Funds for the auxiliary grants were provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program through the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, which included $900 billion in COVID-19 stimulus funding.
The USDA has distributed $72.9 million to 55 states, territories and the District of Columbia for specialty crop grants this year.
The purpose of the grants is to support farmers growing specialty crops, which include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops, with an overall goal of ensuring the supply of affordable, nutritious fruits, vegetables and other crops to the public.
Grant funds may be used for crop research, education or market development.
In announcing the awards, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch credited Indiana’s congressional delegation for the windfall.
“I commend our federal delegation for recognizing the impact COVID-19 had on our farmers and producers and for setting aside additional funding for specialty crop growers,” Couch, who also serves as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, said in a statement. “These four projects awarded are sure to make great strides with this funding, and I look forward to seeing their visions, programs and marketing expertise come to life.”
Hoosier Young Farmer’s Coalition of Valparaiso was awarded $128,000 to create a 10-week, statewide mentoring program, partnering experienced farmers with beginning and under-represented farmers. The program aims to share knowledge and build community with other specialty crop growers.
Wild Pansy Farm of Bloomington was awarded nearly $152,000 to create a Southern Indiana brand for ready-to-eat foods produced from local specialty crops such as sauces and dips. The aim of the program is to demonstrate the viability of future investment in a local vegetable processing facility.
Flanner House of Indianapolis received about $182,000 to produce specialty crops in three greenhouses in northwest Indianapolis. These include collard greens, mustard greens, salad greens and tomatoes grown with hydroponic and aquaponic systems to allow year-round crop production.
The grant funding will be utilized to buy the equipment and curriculum for training individuals to grow the specialty crops for residents and customers for healthy living. Funding will be applied to necessary infrastructure for selling and distribution of farm produce, including a Wash-Pack Station, Greenhouse Technology and Workforce Training in Emerging Greenhouse Technologies.
At Ease Orchard of Wilkinson received over $131,000 to recruit and train beekeepers and to replenish honeybees lost due to lack of training during the pandemic.
At Ease Orchard received a previous grant this year of more than $69,000 to develop a statewide education plan using a Bee Demonstration Trailer.
Specialty Crop Block Grants are available to both for-profit and nonprofit organizations, governments and public and private universities and colleges. To qualify for the competitive funding process, the project must benefit the specialty crop industry as a whole and not a single product, person or organization.