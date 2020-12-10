(The Center Square) - Indiana’s new speaker of the house, Todd Huston, tested positive for Covid-19, it was announced today.
“The pandemic has impacted Hoosiers and their families across our state, especially in the recent surge of cases,” Huston said in a statement sent to the media. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 as well. I will continue quarantining at home and taking all necessary precautions. I look forward to returning to work when it's safe to do so.”
The announcement from the Indiana House Republican Caucus says Huston “has only experienced mile symptoms” and “has not been in recent contact with legislative members or staff, nor has he been at the Statehouse within the last week.”
Huston was sworn in as the new speaker March 9, replacing long-time Speaker Brian Bosma. But with the legislature out of session since March, he has had a low profile, with Gov. Eric Holcomb taking center stage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was first elected to the Assembly in 2012, representing a suburban district north of Indianapolis in Fishers, in Hamilton County. He faced a heavily funded Democratic opponent in his re-election run last month but won with 56 percent of the vote.
Indiana’s legislature will convene in early January for the start of a new three-month session.