(The Center Square) – The city of Monticello can help local small businesses that continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic with grants from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Monticello received $250,000 from the state to help local businesses with payroll and other operational costs, State Reps. Don Lehe, R-Brookston, and Sharon Negele, R-Attica, announced in a news release.
“Small businesses in our communities are vital to getting the economy fully back on track,” Lehe said. “They have been some of the hardest hit by this public health emergency, and this funding will provide some relief they need to continue operating.”
According to Negele, 42 Indiana rural communities received the second round of funding, which was distributed through the state’s COVID-19 Response Program. She said more than $30 million to date has been awarded to counties, cities and towns to help local businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“As a small-business owner, I know how hard employers around our state are working to keep their employees and customers safe,” Negele said. “Business owners have had to make adjustments and take on added expenses in light of the pandemic, and this funding can help keep them open.”
The monies come from the federal CARES Act.