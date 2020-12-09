(The Center Square) - Indiana has signed on to an amicus brief filed in support of the Texas petition to the Supreme Court to sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for their conduct in the 2020 presidential election.
The brief says the actions of the four states “implicate a uniquely important national interest” because “the impact of the votes cast in each state is affected by the votes cast for the various candidates in other states."
Indiana joins 16 other states on the brief: Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.
The brief cites Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, known as the Electors Clause, saying it “carefully separates powers among state actors” and gives state legislatures, not governors, state agencies or county officials, the power to choose the electors who make up the Electoral College.
The brief states that Indiana and the other states “have a strong interest in ensuring that the votes of their own citizens are not diluted by the unconstitutional administration of elections in other states” and says when “non-legislative actors” in other states “encroach on the authority” of state legislators to choose electors, “they threaten the liberty, not just of their own citizens, but of every citizen of the United States who casts a lawful ballot in that election…”
“Every voter in a federal election has a right under the Constitution to have his vote fairly counted, without its being distorted by fraudulently cast votes,” the brief asserts, citing the 1974 case Anderson v. United States.
It goes on to quote from the 2017 Department of Justice manual on the federal prosecution of election offenses, saying: “Our constitutional system of representative government only works when the worth of honest ballots is not diluted by invalid ballots procured by corruption.”
“When the election process is corrupted, democracy is jeopardized,” the states assert in the brief.
The news Indiana signed on to the brief follows statements issued by both the outgoing attorney general, Curtis Hill, and the incoming attorney general, former Secretary of State Todd Rokita.
Hill told The Center Square today he made the decision for Indiana to sign on to the brief early Wednesday afternoon.
“We have to preserve the integrity of the electoral process,” he said, adding that it is “imperative” that the “chicanery” in the elections process this year is “filtered out.”
Rokita said in a statement Wednesday that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin “conducted the elections with a disregard to the Constitution."
“Only the U.S. Supreme Court can settle this real controversy among the states,” he said. “Only by taking up this case and allowing a full and fair hearing of the facts will the Supreme Court help restore the confidence of the American people in our elections.”
The amicus brief refers to the Texas petition to the Supreme Court this week and its detailed account of the actions taken by judges and elections officials in the four states -- including secretaries of state, state and county boards of election and county and city clerks -- that violated state laws that govern the conduct of an election and the processing of ballots.
“It is no accident that the Constitution allocates such authority to state Legislatures, rather than executive officers such as Secretaries of State, or judicial officers such as state Supreme Courts,” the brief asserts. “The Constitutional Convention’s delegates frequently recognized that the Legislature is the branch most responsive to the People and most democratically accountable.”
The brief focuses on the processing of absentee ballots, saying for years, experts have warned that absentee ballots are more prone to fraud and emphasized the importance of safeguards to prevent this fraud. It asserts that the four states nevertheless abolished important safeguards in doing so, violated state laws and the Constitution.
The brief details the specific ways in which anti-fraud safeguards were ignored and state laws violated, including abolishing signature requirements; applying different standards in different places in the state in the acceptance or denial of ballots; barring bipartisan observers from meaningfully observing the tabulation of absentee ballots and unlawfully extending the date by which absentee ballots must be received at an elections office.
Hill emphasized the importance of anti-fraud measures to safeguard absentee ballots, saying certain precautions must be taken with absentee ballots.
“The more removed you get from an Election Day live vote, the more opportunity for fraud we have,” he said.
He said the involvement by the U.S. Supreme Court is necessary to "provide a level of confidence to the American people that the process is working the way it's supposed to work."