(The Center Square) – A bill requiring all voting machines in Indiana to have paper ballot backups for the next presidential election has been referred to the Senate elections committee, where the committee chairman, is sponsoring it.
House Bill 1116, authored by Rep. Timothy Wesco, R-Osceola, passed the Indiana House on Jan. 31 by a vote of 66-28.
It had been amended in the House Ways & Means Committee to take out everything that would have a “fiscal impact” – which included the provision requiring paper ballot backups for all voting machines by 2024.
But the provision was put back into the bill on the House floor.
Indiana is one of just a handful of states that used voting machines with no paper ballot backups in the 2020 election. These machines, called direct-recording devices, DRE machines, were used in 58 of 92 counties in the state. All are made and are serviced by an Indianapolis-based company called MicroVote General Corp.
If the bill becomes law, counties that use the MicroVote machines will be able to keep them but will have to have special add-on printers to attach to all voting machines – called voter verifiable paper audit trail printers – starting in the November 2024 presidential election. They'll also have to use all the vvpat printers they have in the November 2022 election.
According to a fiscal statement filed with the bill, all counties in the state using the MicroVote machines have vvpat printers for at least 10% of their voting machines.
The bill would also restrict absentee voting to those who are 65 or older; disabled; serious sex offenders; confined (at home or to a hospital or nursing home); lacking transportation to the polls; serving overseas in the military or; serving with the Indiana National Guard or as public safety officers.
All others must attest that they have a “specific, reasonable expectation” they will be working or absent from the county for the entire 28-day early voting period, in addition to the entire 12 hours that polls are open on election day, in order to vote by absentee ballot.
Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford, had offered an amendment that would have made a more dramatic change in the way people vote in Indiana by pausing the use of all voting machines in the state and using only paper ballots to vote for the next two years.
“Elections are based on trust. We need to trust that the vote we cast is the vote that is counted,” Nisly said in introducing his amendment. “I’ve been hearing from people in my district and people around the state that have a lack of trust in our election system. And I would say it’s not just this last election, it’s been probably every election over the last many years since we’ve been using electronic voting machines that this trust has been eroding.”
His amendment would have required only paper ballots be used to vote in every county in the state starting with the November 2022 election and extending through the November 2024 election, with all ballots printed on security paper with features that would authenticate them as being official ballots.
The amendment didn’t get a vote.
Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, declared the amendment to be “non-germane” to the bill and when challenged by Nisly, all legislators but nine voting against him.
Democratic legislators opposed the bill on the House floor, objecting to the limits it will place on mail voting.
Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, said Indiana already is plagued by low voter turnout.
“Although Indiana has increased its early voting opportunities, and that’s a good thing, most voters won’t risk trying to figure out their calendars, transportation needs, child care, work schedules, just so they can request an absentee ballot. Instead, they just won’t vote,” she said.
House Democratic leader Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said the state should be going to no-excuse absentee voting.
“Frankly, what I think, this is in the end just one more bill, another idea, to appeal to the stop the steal crowd out there,” he said.
Speaker of the House Todd Huston, R-Fishers, took to the floor to counter the contentions of Democrat legislators.
“I look at my own county. It’s not become election day, it’s become election month,” he said, listing all the days and times polls were open in his district in Hamilton County during the early voting period. “I happen to be at the polls all these days. You could come in and you were in and out in five minutes. Very, very simple to do.,…the furthest thing this bill is is some form of voter suppression…”
He dismissed the idea that people wouldn't be able to get to the polls to vote in-person.
“I was much more sympathetic to life getting in the way when it was election day. I’m a little less sympathetic to life getting in the way when it’s election month, and that’s what it is,” he said. “This is the right bill, it’s the right public policy.”
A spokesman for Ford was not able to say when HB 1116 might get a committee hearing but said it will not be this week. All bills must pass out of committee before Feb. 28 this year in order to be considered by the full Senate.