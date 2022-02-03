(The Center Square) – A state senator in Indiana set out to ban the foreign ownership of agricultural land in the state but amended his bill to restrict ownership only of land that is planted with crops and would allow foreign ownership of up to 320 acres of land.
Senate Bill 388, authored by Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, passed the Senate by a vote of 47-2.
The bill originally said that starting July 1 a “foreign business entity” may not acquire agricultural land in Indiana unless the land will be used for non-farming purposes.
Messmer agreed to amend the bill after a committee hearing on Jan. 18 before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, where representatives from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana State Poultry Association and German-owned company Bayer testified and expressed concerns.
The bill was changed to only pertain to land planted with crops, not land used for the raising of poultry or eggs, or as a dairy farm, or for grazing or for growing fruit “or other horticultural crops.”
The bill was also changed to say foreign companies may own up to 320 acres of agricultural land in Indiana, but no more, and to exempt all agricultural land that is used for research or experimental purposes.
In the committee hearing, Messmer said China is buying up U.S. farmland.
“If you’re China, their intended stated purpose is to buy land, wherever they can, in whatever country they can and take the proceeds from that property to ship it back to China,” he told the other senators on the committee.
Indiana is a major agricultural state and is the fifth highest producer in the U.S. of corn and soybeans. It’s also No. 1 in commercial duck production and No. 2 in popcorn production and in total eggs produced, according to the Indiana Department of Agriculture.
There are also more than 4.2 million hogs in the state, making Indiana one of the top five states in the U.S. for pork production.
The size of the average farm in Indiana is 264 acres, and 96% of farms are family-owned or operated. There are a total of 15 million acres of farmland in the state, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
The Indiana Department of Agriculture does not track foreign ownership of farmland, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture does. According to a report the agency issued in 2019, Indiana had more than 345,000 acres under foreign ownership. Of this total, German firms had the most – almost 84,000 acres – with Italian-owned firms coming in second with 33,500 acres and firms based in the Netherlands owning 25,000 acres in Indiana. Canadian companies owned 5,067 acres and British companies 3,800.
At the committee hearing, senators expressed concerns about Chinese ownership of Indiana farmland.
“They could subcontract the growing on that property to somebody else, but they would maintain the control of that land. They could just block it from agricultural production totally, China could, and not let anything be grown on it…” Messmer said.
The bill would not require any foreign entity to sell land they already own in the state.
“If they own it currently, they can keep it,” said Messmer. “We don’t retroactively take any of it away, but if they sell it, they can’t sell it to another foreign entity.”
The bill would require any foreign entity buying or selling cropland after June 30 to report information about the acquisition or sale to the Indiana secretary of state, and any land bought, sold or transferred in violation of the law would be subject to forfeiture to the state.
Similar bills have already been passed in Iowa and Minnesota.
A representative of Bayer, the German-owned conglomerate that acquired Monsanto in 2016, making it the largest seed company in the world and also the biggest producer of herbicides, testified at the committee hearing, saying the company was focused on making sure senators added the exemptions that would exempt everything Bayer is doing, and specifically asked for an amendment to exempt research and experimental activity.
A representative of the Indiana State Poultry Association also spoke in opposition to the bill if not amended, saying “…a number of our companies have foreign ownership, especially companies with genetics, and we rely upon them.”
A representative of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Greg Miller, also expressed concerns, referring to a Canadian company he knows of that bought a dairy farm in Indiana to produce ice cream.
The amendment to the bill that was offered on the Senate floor exempted poultry producers, dairy farms, egg producers, fruit growers and farmers who use the land for grazing or for production of livestock – limiting it to only land used to grow crops, and only if it’s more than 320 acres.
The bill will now go to the Indiana House for consideration, where it will be sponsored by Rep. Shane Lindauer, R-Bedford.