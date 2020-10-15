(The Center Square) – Indiana saw the largest jump in initial unemployment claims in the country last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.
According to the data released Thursday, 28,864 Hoosiers filed an initial claim for unemployment last week, up from 10,076 the week before. That’s an increase of nearly 19,000.
An initial claim comes when an employee becomes separated from an employer to determine basic eligibility for the program.
Indiana’s August unemployment rate was 6.4%, down from a peak of 17.5% in April. The national unemployment rate for September was 7.9%.
Nearly 900,000 American workers filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, an increase of 53,000 new claims from the week prior and a sign that the U.S. economy has a long way to go to recovery.
According to the report, 898,000 new claims were filed in the week ending Oct. 10, when seasonally adjusted. That's up from the previous week's revised level of 845,000 claims.
In addition, 372,891 workers filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a new federal program for self-employed workers who usually are not eligible for unemployment benefits.