(The Center Square) – Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.8 percent July, state Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reports. That's better than the national unemployment rate of 10.2 percent, and it's also an improvement over June's rate of 11.1 percent.
In July 2019, Indiana's unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.
The monthly rate reflects the number of workers who sought employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
"Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 75,741 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 117,983 unemployed residents and an increase of 42,242 employed residents," DWD reports. "Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.31 million, and the state’s 62.8 percent labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.4 percent."
Private sector employment decreased by 127,000 over the year as a result of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. But it increased by 40,500 over the previous month, showing signs of a recovery.
The monthly increase is primarily due to gains in the Leisure and Hospitality (23,100) and the Professional and Business Services (11,100) sectors, DWD says.
The Construction sector showed a slight decline in jobs (-100).