(The Center Square) – As her term draws to a close, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick highlighted policy goals she believes deserve focus in 2021.
The school chief detailed the policies she thinks should be a priority for legislators in a packet called EducationFIRST. The plan touched on the digital divide, funding and accountability among other ideas.
As the superintendent will not be serving in the next year, her policy goals serve mainly as talking points to encourage conversation about these issues, Terry Spradlin, the executive director for Indiana School Boards Association, told The Center Square in an interview.
“Knowing that her time in office is limited, I think it speaks volumes that nevertheless she wanted to make an imprint and speak on these important issues and provide a lot of valuable data in the packet that’s included to legislators,” Spradlin said.
Shifting from in-class learning to partial or fully virtual has highlighted the disparities in internet connectivity for students, termed the digital divide, throughout the state, Spradlin saod.
“A lot of students we have learned don’t have adequate internet, some do have adequate connectivity in the home or some have none at all, and even for teachers in rural communities home internet connection has been a challenge,” Spradlin said. “So that rightfully is on the agenda.”
The nearly $61 million in federal funding Indiana’s governor allocated toward the issue was helpful, but Spradlin agrees the state needs to continue to evaluate the challenges of the issue going forward.
McCormick urged legislators to continue adequately fund education. In 2019, the legislature and governor passed the most robust funding package for K-12 education in over a decade. However, the coronavirus has halted the state’s positive school funding momentum, Spradlin said.
The governor fully funded the 2021 school budget, but beyond that is where the uncertainty lies.
“With the reserves, the rainy-day funds being spent down and state revenues being down, the real issue is what can be done in fiscal year ’22 and ’23, in the next two years with the new budget to support public education,” said Spradlin.
McCormick also wants the state's schools system to follow a single set of accountability rules.
“The K-12 education community in Indiana has really preferred the federal accountability system to the state accountability system, but they are different with different labels and different metrics and so that has been confusing not only to administrators but also to the public,” he said.
He doesn’t think there is any dispute between politicians and policy makers about whether the state should move to a single set of rules, but rather about what metrics are included, Spraldin said. The extent to which the state assigns weight to student performance and improvement will be a matter of discussion.