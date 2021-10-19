(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a multistate effort to push back against the Biden administration’s plan to take federal action against parents speaking out at school board meetings across the country on masks, critical race theory and other issues.
Rokita and 16 other state attorney generals sent a letter Monday to President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying their recent action “seeks to chill lawful dissent” voiced by parents at school board meetings across the country “by characterizing them as unlawful and threatening.”
The letter specifically addresses the memorandum issued by Garland on Oct. 4 that refers to a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff,” and directs the FBI, U.S. attorneys and the criminal division at the Department of Justice to look at taking enforcement action against these parents.
The memorandum, Rokita’s letter says, repeats the “canard” of a spike in threats and violence against school boards, violates the First Amendment rights of parents to address school boards and other school officials and also violates what the attorneys general say are the “well-recognized First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of parents and guardians to direct the upbringing and education of their children by intimidating parents away from raising concerns about the education of their children.”
The memorandum, the letter says, appears to be based only on the Sept. 29 letter from the National School Boards Association to Biden asking his administration to look to use the Patriot Act and other federal laws against parents.
“To be sure, anyone who attacks or threatens violence against school administrators, board members, teachers or staff should be prosecuted,” they write. “However, in its letter demanding action, the NSBA fails to document a single legitimate instance of violence. And even if it did, there are sufficient criminal and civil remedies already available in all 50 states and territories.”
The letter goes on to say that the “vast majority” of incidents cited by the National School Boards Association involved “disruptive and disorderly conduct” and not threats.
It concludes by asking the Biden administration to “immediately withdraw the Oct. 4, 2021 memorandum, to immediately cease any further actions designed to intimidate parents from expressing their opinions on the education of their children, and demand that you respect their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and to raise their children."
In addition to Rokita, the letter was signed by the attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
The letter to Biden from the president of the National School Boards Association, Viola Garcia, sent Sept. 29, had called for “immediate assistance” from federal law enforcement to help school boards that it said are dealing with a “growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation” and compared the actions of some parents to “domestic terrorism” saying they could also be considered hate crimes.
It specifically asked for help from the Department of Justice, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Secret Service and the National Threat Assessment Center in cracking down on these parents, and asked the Biden administration to also enlist the services of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service “to intervene against threatening letters and cyberbullying attacks that have been transmitted to students, school board members, district administrators, and other educators.”
“Concerned parents passionate about their kids’ education are not terrorists,” Rokita said in a press release sent out on Monday. “The Biden administration and its special-interest allies need to dial down the rhetoric and respect the rights of parents to be heard.”