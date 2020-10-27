(The Center Square) – In less than a week, Indiana votes. Actually, those who have not already mailed in ballots or participated in early voting head to the polls in a presidential election.
With that in mind, how much power do Indiana voters have when it comes to selecting a president?
This week, WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report on how voter influence varies from state to state in terms of presidential and U.S. Senate elections. Indiana ranked in the middle of the pack of the most powerful voters in terms of the presidential election.
The Hoosier State is 23rd in the nation. Because neither Indiana U.S. Senate seat are up for election this year, it did not rank in that category.
Indiana does have a key Congressional election, with four candidates running for the seat held by Republican Susan Brooks in the fifth district. Brooks did not seek re-election.
Also, Hoosiers will select a new attorney general Tuesday.
WalletHub compared the power of 2020 voters in terms of swinging the presidency and Senate. Each state received a power score for each type of election. Alaska ranked as the most powerful in both types of elections.
Following Alaska in the presidential election was Iowa, Ohio, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, New Hampshire and Montana.
The rest of the top 10 in the senate election was Montana, Maine, Iowa, Kansas, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi, North Carolina and Colorado.