(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb wants a fourth port in the state, but it will not be on land near Lawrenceburg.
Holcomb announced the state will not buy 725 acres that were formerly the American Electric Power plant following evaluation of the site by the Ports of Indiana to determine its suitability as a port and environmental condition.
“I have been eager to pursue the opportunity for a fourth port in Indiana well before holding this office and remain so today,” Holcomb said in a news release. “While I’m disappointed this particular site is not feasible for this purpose, I am committed to working with the Ports of Indiana and all the dedicated business and local elected leaders in southeastern Indiana to explore other possible locations in the region."
The Ports of Indiana concluded remediation work would take years.
Holcomb has consistently advocated for a fourth port, including it in his Next Level Agenda and as a key infrastructure priority during each of his four state of the state addresses.
Indiana has three state ports operating on the Ohio River and Lake Michigan in Jeffersonville, Mount Vernon and Burns Harbor/Portage. The Ports of Indiana operates about 2,800 acres along those waterways, and the ports contribute more than $7.8 billion a year to the state economy and support nearly 60,000 jobs.