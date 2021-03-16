(The Center Square) – Recreational vehicle production seems to be joining basketball and auto racing as things that continue to make Indiana famous.
The Hoosier state, which produces more than 80% of North America’s RVs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb, should up that number after the announcement Tuesday that Alliance Recreational Vehicles will expand its Elkhart operation and add 650 new jobs by the end of 2023.
“Indiana continues to grow its reputation as the RV capital of the world thanks to companies like Alliance RV,” Holcomb said. “Alliance RV has achieved phenomenal success ever since they opened their doors here in 2019, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to provide quality careers for Hoosiers.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Alliance up to $9.3 million in conditional tax credits based on job creation plans. It also offered $1.7 million in additional credits based on capital investment.
Alliance RV launched in September 2019 with plans to create 275 new jobs by the end of 2023. Demand grew the current job number to 350 full-time employees.
The company, which manages three manufacturing and office facilities, plans to build and equip two more 120,000-square feet production facilities. Construction is expected to begin this spring and be finished by December.
“Alliance RV is proud to be headquartered in the great state of Indiana,” said Coley Brady, Alliance co-founder. “Our knowledgeable workforce and the hard-working drive of our team has allowed us to grow at a rapid pace from inception while delivering exceptional product quality.”
According to the RV Industry Association, the RV industry contributes more than $32.4 billion annually to Indiana’s economy, with more than 640 businesses supporting 126,140 jobs in the state.