(The Center Square) – As small businesses continue to cope with COVID-19 and restrictions placed on operations, 42 rural Indiana communities recently received help from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The second round of OCRA’s COVID-19 Response Program funding brings the total to more than $20 million awarded to counties, cities and towns to help cover payroll and operational costs for local businesses impacted by the pandemic, according to Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and OCRA.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our Hoosier economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis,” Crouch said in a news release. “This funding will help Hoosier small businesses continue to recover and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff.”
Parke County received $250,000 in funding to provide loans to business owners and employers who have concentrations of low- to moderate-income families and individuals, State Reps. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, and Beau Baird, R-Greencastle, announced.
“The financial impact of this pandemic has been especially hard on rural communities,” Morrison said. “Our neighbors need help rising above these hardships and targeted funding like this can keep more Hoosiers employed as we get our economy back on track.”
In the spring, Indiana released more than $10.7 million in funding in ORCA’s first phase. The money comes from the federal CARES Act program.
A complete list of communities to receive phase two funding can be found here.