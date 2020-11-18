(The Center Square) – When the Indiana House of Representatives returns to session Jan. 12, it will do so with a Republican majority planning what it calls an aggressive legislative agenda.
Republicans re-elected Todd Huston, R-Fishers, as speaker, and he said priorities will be investment during a pandemic.
“This session, we will tackle an aggressive legislative agenda on top of passing another responsibly balanced state budget,” Huston said. “We remain committed to funding critical services while continuing to invest in key priorities like education, broadband and public health – especially as it relates to the pandemic.
“We will continue to fight through the pandemic and take our lessons from it to build a better Indiana for all. Our state is a leader in addressing tough and difficult issues – and we will do it again.”
Hutson also said he wants to pass a long-term energy plan for Indiana and support liability protections for businesses.
He also addressed criminal justice issues.
“Our caucus will continue working with law enforcement and other key stakeholders to improve training opportunities and move toward equipping all officers with body cameras,” Huston said. “It’s important we support both our officers and the communities they service.”
House Democrats elected State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Payne, as their leader, and he said Democrats must remain focused.
“We have seen Hoosiers take hit after hit this year and I am ready to lead House Democrats as we face the challenges ahead,” GiaQuinta said. “There are going to be many issues to address when we gavel in for the first time in January, and it’s imperative that we remain focused on protecting and supporting the constituents we serve. We have a lot of work to do but I have no doubt that my colleagues and I will do everything we can to ensure a brighter future of all Hoosiers.”