(The Center Square) – It took a little longer than a typical election year, but Republicans eventually held on to win Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District.
The GOP had a stranglehold on the district for decades but that looked to be dicey until the Associated Press called the race late Wednesday for former Republican state Sen. Victoria Spartz.
“I am so honored and humbled by the trust the people of Indiana’s 5th District have placed in me,” Spartz said in a statement. “This has been a long, tough campaign and I look forward uniting Hoosiers around real solutions and serving every resident of Indiana’s 5th District by ensuring we have the right policies for a strong economy, good schools, affordable healthcare and a great quality of life.”
With 99% of the vote reported, Spartz had 50.1%, enough to top Democrat Christina Hale’s 48.5%. Spartz holds a 17,747 vote lead as of Thursday morning.
“For more than a year, we spoke about protecting and expanding every Hoosiers’ right to affordable health care and promoting bipartisanship and civility in our politics,” Hale said in a statement. “This was an historically close race, and our message clearly resonated with voters. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to talk about the issues that matter most to our community and lift up the voices of so many people in our district.”
Republicans have held the seat since 1993, with Susan Brooks serving since 2013. She won re-election in the past two cycles by 27.2 and 13.6 points. Brooks did not seek reelection.
According to Ballotpedia, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee identified the seat as one of its top targets.
Republicans swept statewide races in the Hoosier State, capped with Eric Holcomb being easily reelected as governor, despite angering conservatives with his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans also retained large majorities in both the Indiana House and Senate.