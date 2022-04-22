(The Center Square) – Indiana received more than $200 million this month from tobacco product manufacturers under the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA), Attorney General Todd Rokita announced.
The funds are intended for healthcare, prevention and smoking reduction efforts. Yet the state intends to spend $7.5 million on prevention.
The MSA was created in 1998 to settle Medicaid lawsuits by various states against the tobacco industry for recovery of tobacco-related health-care costs.
In total, Indiana has received more than $2.7 billion through the MSA. In fiscal year 2021, the state also collected more than $234.8 million in cigarette taxes, according to the Indiana State Budget Agency.
However, between 1998 and 2020, the number of adult smokers in the state has declined by 6.6% according to data from the United Health Foundation.
Indiana's annual spending on tobacco prevention and cessation programs is about 10% of the $73.5 million recommended by the CDC, based on the state’s population and other factors.
Tobacco manufacturers spend $293 million annually to market their products in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Commission.
Under MSA, Indiana will receive funds from the MSA as long as the participating tobacco manufacturers continue selling cigarettes in the state.
The agreement also forbids participating cigarette manufacturers from targeting youth, imposes restrictions on advertising and promotional activities, and product placement in media, branded merchandise, free product samples, and sponsorships.