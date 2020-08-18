(The Center Square) – Indiana ranked last in a new study ranking states and Washington D.C. on the quality of their early childhood education opportunities.
"To help parents find the states with the best early education systems, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, including share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K," the financial services website said of its report.
Indiana's 51st place ranking was driven by its poor showing in several of the metrics: Lowest share of 3- and 4-years olds enrolled in Pre-K and Head Start programs (47th); lowest total spending on child enrolled in preschool (46th, tied for last with five other states); overall access to early childhood education (51st); and total resources and economic support (48th).
"Indiana is the state with the worst early education system," Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. "There are no 3- and 4-year-olds enrolled in the state pre-K program, and the percentages of 3- and 4-year-olds enrolled in pre-K, pre-K special education and head start programs are some of the lowest in the country. The pre-K program hasn't registered any growth in the past years, and there are no expenditures budgeted for children enrolled in preschool.
Topping the rankings for best early education systems were Washington D.C. in first, followed by Nebraska, Maryland, West Virginia and Arkansas.
Just in front of Indiana at the bottom of the list were Missouri (50th), North Dakota, Arizona and Massachusetts.