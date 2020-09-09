(The Center Square) – Indiana is a state that works. Not only is that the state slogan adopted by Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration, the state has been ranked in the top 20 of the nation's hardest-working states.
The WalletHub study evaluated direct work factors, including average workweek hours, employment rate, share of households where no adults work, share of workers leaving vacation time unused, share of engaged workers, idle youth; and indirect work factors, including average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours per resident and average leisure time spent per day.
The Hoosier state ranked 19th overall – 25th in average workweek hours, 21st in employment rate, 17th in share of workers with multiple jobs and 17th in annual volunteer hours per resident.
Dr. Dan Miller, founder and president of Historical Solutions LLC, told The Center Square that farming and factories have been at the heart of Indiana's economy and form the backbone of the working experience of many Hoosiers.
"In the 19th century, farms and farming dominated a vast swath of life in Indiana," Miller said. "Remember, farming meant a vast cross-section of Hoosiers were engaged in very demanding work – all races, all age groups, all genders, farm work brought all of them into the labor force. And in the 20th century, factories were added to the mix, demanding a similar level of energy and effort."
"Indiana is the most manufacturing intensive state in the country," Kevin Brinegar, president of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, told The Center Square. "A higher percentage of our total employment is involved in manufacturing than any other state. The combination of those two [manufacturing and farming] in our history have developed the notion that if you work hard, you can get ahead."
Some factors that attract workers to the state are its comparatively low cost of living and its population density. Brinegar sees an opportunity for people to relocate, especially young people who are finding their money will go a lot farther in Indiana than it can in New York City or Chicago.
One of the main places where people fleeing from Illinois' high taxes and dire fiscal outlook relocate to is Indiana.
"I believe that Indiana's experience shows the value of knowing the nature and features of the types of work that characterize a state or region," Miller said. "The inner essence of the dominant forms of work will have effects that run far beyond employment, wages and salaries. They will shape quality of life and quality of living."