(The Center Square) – When it comes to allowing taxpayers to easily analyze state finances, Indiana is one of the best states in the nation, according to a report released Tuesday by Truth in Accounting.
Indiana ranked well above average against the other 50 states, scoring an 86 out of a possible 100 points when measuring things like the use of an independent auditor, reporting of all retirement liabilities, timely publishing, easy access and useful online links, among other things.
Indiana ranked tied for 7th.
According to the report, which is based on fiscal year 2019 data, the score provides a best practice framework for both government officials and citizens that can be used to improve government transparency and accountability.
Indiana, though, can improve, according to Truth in Accounting CEO Sheila Weinberg.
“For the third year in a row, Indiana ranks in the top 10 for financial transparency,” Weinberg said. “The state could improve its score by releasing its financial report earlier and by using an external auditor.”
One of the key components to a higher score was if a state used an outside certified public accounting firm to audit. Only 14 states used an outside firm to examine their fiscal data.
“Overall the 50 states’ transparency scores were relatively consistent with last year’s scores,” the report stated. “A few states did worse and some scored a bit better, so there is still a lot of room for improvement. The main factors preventing states from receiving better scores remain timeliness in reporting and the use of outdated pension information.”
In fact, only Maryland reported up-to-date pension numbers, while five states used amounts from different valuation dates. Ohio was one of those five, basing its pension liability on a Dec. 31, 2018, date for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
New York and Utah tied for the top states in the country in terms of financial transparency, according to the report, each scoring an 89. Idaho, Maryland and Mississippi followed with 88s.
The worst state in the nation remained Connecticut, which scored 49. It was followed by North Carolina, Vermont, New Mexico, Alaska and Missouri.