(The Center Square) – Indiana's economic outlook ranks fourth in the U.S. in the American Legislative Exchange Council Center for State Fiscal Reform's latest Rich States, Poor States competitive index.
The report uses 15 equally weighted policy variables to rank the economic competitiveness of states, including various tax rates, regulatory burdens and labor policies.
The index also ranks each state in economic performance by examining data over the past 10 years in cumulative GDP growth, cumulative domestic migration and nonfarm employment growth.
Indiana's fourth-place ranking in economic outlook for 2020 actually represents a drop from the past three years. The Hoosier State ranked second in 2017 and third in 2018 and 2019.
In the 15 policy variables used to determine economic outlook, Indiana rankedtied for first in three categories: no estate/inheritance tax levied; minimum wage ($7.25 an hour); and being a right-to-work state.
It ranked second for average its worker's compensation costs.
Indiana's lowest rank was 39th, for its debt service as a share of tax revenue.
The state ranked 28th in economic performance, finishing 28th in cumulative GDP growth, 37th in cumulative domestic migration and 21st in nonfarm employment growth.
The American Legislative Exchange Council is the largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators in the United States. It is governed by state legislators who comprise the Board of Directors and is advised by the Private Enterprise Advisory Council, a group of private, foundation and think tank members.