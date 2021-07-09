(The Center Square) – Indiana’s ranking as one of the nation’s worst states in terms of energy costs could get worse as temperatures continue to rise and electricity use increases.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked the state as the ninth worst in the country when comparing each state’s total monthly energy bills by using a formula that takes into account electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.
“July tends to be the hottest month of year. In the U.S., energy costs eat between 5 and 22% of families’ total after-tax income, with the poorest Americans, of 25 million households, paying the highest of that range,” Adam McCann, WalletHub financial writer, wrote in the report.
Indiana’s average total energy bill per household was $356 a month, slightly higher than New Hampshire’s $355 and better than Mississippi at $358.
Kentucky was the closest of all Indiana’s neighbors with a monthly cost of $320. Michigan had a cost of $315, followed by Ohio at $308 and Illinois at $300.
Indiana’s monthly motor fuel cost was $179 a household, and its electricity cost was $136, while natural gas costs were $40 and home heating cost was $1.
“Indiana has the ninth-highest energy costs – $356 per month. The state has the sixth-largest consumption of motor fuel per number of drivers, over 60 gallons. It also has one of the largest monthly consumptions of natural gas – 4.63 thousand cubic feet per total housing units,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst.
Connecticut ranked as the state with the highest total energy cost at $411 a month, followed by Wyoming, Massachusetts, Georgia and Alabama. The District of Columbia at $217 a month had the lowest energy cost, followed by Washington, Colorado, Oregon and Arizona.