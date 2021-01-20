(The Center Square) – Sure, traffic can be thick around major cities. Of course, potholes dot roadways just like most other midwestern cities. However, Indiana ranks high when it comes to the best states for driving.
The personal finance website WalletHub used 31 key metrics, including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic and road quality, to determine the best and worst states to drive in across the country.
Overall, Indiana ranked as the second best state for driving, head of neighboring Kentucky (6th), Ohio (10th), Illinois (14th), Michigan (38th) and Missouri (40th).
Overall, Texas ranked as the nation’s best state for drivers, followed by Indiana, North Carolina, Iowa and Tennessee.
While traffic congestion cost U.S. drivers $88 billion and 99 hours of their time in 2019, WalletHub said COVID-19 should lead to a drop in traffic congestion numbers in 2020. Through October, according to the report, more travel on the roads in 2020 was more than 380 billion vehicle miles fewer than the same time period in 2019.
The report also noted the United States is home to five out the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic and 19 of the out the worst 25 in North America.
The worst in the United States, according to INRIX’ 2019 global traffic scorecard, were Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C.