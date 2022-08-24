(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks fourth in the nation for equitable spending by school districts according to a report by WalletHub. Iowa, Arkansas and North Carolina claimed the top three spots.
National rankings were calculated in a two-step process. First, each school district was rated for equity based on two metrics, average household income and per-student spending on public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Rankings were based on how the two metrics compared to the state average. A district with lower-than-average income but higher than average spending would score better.
A district with higher-than-average income and lower than average spending would score worse.
Then the states were ranked based on the average equity score for all districts within each state. A lower score indicates a more favorable equity ratio.
Hawaii was excluded due to insufficient data.
Among the state’s 288 public school districts, New Prairie United School Corporation, MSD Warren Township, Whitley County Consolidated, North Adams Community, Franklin Community, MSD Martinsville, Hamilton Heights, and North Lawrence Consolidated schools ranked highest, indicating that per-student spending was relatively better than average considering the economic base of the district.
Dekalb County Eastern, Zionsville Community, Carmel Clay, Union School Corporation, Hamilton Southeastern, Westfield-Washington, Union Township, Scott County School District 1, Brownsburg Community and Cannelton City Schools ranked worst in equity, indicating less per-student spending relative to average household income.
Improvements in the equity of per-student spending are associated with improved student outcomes, according to the Learning Policy Institute. “While there are other factors that moderate the influence of funding on student outcomes, such as how that money is spent, the association of higher spending with better student outcomes holds true, on average, in numerous large-scale studies across multiple contexts,” according to an LPI report.
Indiana’s average per-pupil spending is $10,256 according to the Education Data Initiative, which ranks 40th among all states and the District of Columbia.
United States schools spend $16,993 per student, which ranks 7th among developed nations.