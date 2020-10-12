(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks among the top 15 states in the nation for shipping goods by water.
The state's three ports – one in the north at Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan and two in the south along the Ohio River in Mt. Vernon and Jeffersonville – brought in an estimated 12.3 million tons of cargo in 2019, according to WIBC.
Like many other Indiana businesses and those across the nation, the shipping industry has seen a decrease in activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Like many businesses, the pandemic has been unlike anything we have seen in our industry," Alicia Thomas at Ports of Indiana told The Center Square. "However, going into this year we saw a freight recession and budgeted downward. So while our tonnage levels are 30% down this year, we are not far off of our projected tonnages."
It has been helpful that the ports also serve some customers who are characterized as essential businesses.
"Ports of Indiana is a buyer of Indiana, investing in infrastructure to further utilize for our customers," Thomas said. "We are built to be long-term. Therefore, our future is bright post-pandemic. Our state has done a great job handling the pandemic, which puts us in a better position going forward."
The Ports of Indiana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working to have the northern and southern portions declared as maritime districts. This, Thomas said, would help "develop a more accurate inventory of ports to be used for national multiple freight and infrastructure planning and recognition of annual tonnage."
"The Ports of Indiana 'northern maritime district' and 'southern maritime district' will reorganize Indiana’s existing port statistical areas from five discrete geographical areas that fail to account for a third of Indiana’s maritime shipments to two comprehensive regional areas that will improve access to federal funding, marketability and business opportunities," Thomas said.
The new alignment will create one district for Lake Michigan shipments and one district for Ohio River shipments, allowing the state to be better represented in national rankings, hopefully placing both among the top 25 tonnage ports in the nation. Currently, the top-placing port ranks 45th; none of the other four areas are among the top 50.