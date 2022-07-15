(The Center Square) – Dr. Caitlin Bernard met the Indiana legal requirement for timely filing of a Termination of Pregnancy Report after providing an abortion to a 10-year-old from Ohio, Indiana Department of Health records indicate.
The Indianapolis OB/GYN has been under fire from Attorney General Todd Rokita, who questioned whether she had complied with state law requiring physicians to report an abortion performed on a person under age 16 within three days.
On Wednesday, Rokita wrote to Gov. Eric Holcomb, saying that he had been unable to obtain the report for this case from the Department of Health. Rokita asked Holcomb to intervene.
Also on Wednesday, Rokita criticized Bernard as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor.” Bernard is is a fellowship-trained OB/GYN and assistant professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at Indiana University School of Medicine.
Rokita, in a television interview, made clear his intent to prosecute if there was a failure in protocol. His interview has since been removed from public view on the Fox News YouTube channel.
A Termination of Pregnancy Report obtained form the Health Department on Thursday by multiple news outlets indicates Bernard provided the abortion on June 30 and filed the report on July 1.
The 10-year-old had been brought to Indiana for an abortion because she was slightly more than six weeks pregnant and Ohio law does not permit abortion after the sixth week.
A suspect was arrested Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, and faces charges related to rape. By law, sexual conduct with a person under age 13 is rape in Ohio.
The Indiana Democratic Party criticized Rokita’s investigation of the physician in a statement on Twitter: “It’s simple. @AGToddRokita investigated a doctor for helping a 10-year-old rape survivor get a legal and safe abortion. He’s for a total abortion ban. Like the @indgop, Rokita believes in forced birth for survivors of rape and incest – even for minors,”