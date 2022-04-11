(The Center Square) – Unemployment in Indiana reached an all-time low last month of 2.3% and employers in the state are paying higher wages, including $15 an hour or more at many fast-food restaurants. But in February, the state paid a record $154 million in SNAP benefits.
That’s more than twice the amount the state paid in February 2020, the month before a statewide public health emergency was declared. It’s also higher than in the summer 2020, when unemployment spiked as thousands of businesses were forced to close to comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spike in total payouts is the result of each household getting higher SNAP benefits than before the pandemic.
According to state data, in February 2022 there were 289,000 households in Indiana receiving SNAP benefits and 618,031 individuals. In February 2020, 255,786 households in the state were receiving SNAP benefits and 564,492 individuals.
In response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy, in March of 2021, Congress announced it was raising all SNAP benefits by 15% and also would allow everyone on SNAP to receive the maximum monthly benefit amount – normally only given to those with the lowest incomes.
Those maximum benefit amounts are $250 a month for one person, $459 a month for a two-person household, $658 a month for a three-person household, $835 a month for a four-person household and $992 a month for a five-person household – up to $1504 for an eight-person household and $188 for each additional person beyond this.
The increased federal funding came from the American Rescue Plan and was estimated to give a family of four an increase in benefits of about $100 a month.
The % increase expired Sept. 30, 2021, and the boost to maximum benefit amount for all recipients was to end, under federal law, when a state ended its pandemic emergency status.
This was a point of contention in the Indiana General Assembly last month as Republicans pushed through a bill containing provisions Holcomb said were necessary for him to allow the statewide health emergency to end. The bill specified the state can receive the extra SNAP benefits from the federal government through April 16. This means that May will be the last month that all SNAP recipients in the state, regardless of income level, will receive the maximum benefit amount.
But the total cost of the SNAP program, a federal program with administrative costs split 50/50 between the federal government and states, will probably not go back to pre-pandemic levels.
In a move separate from the pandemic response, Congress directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study the amount of benefits that would be required for people to buy healthy food, and as a result, SNAP benefit amounts were increased 40 cents per person, per meal. That increase is permanent.
Of the total of $154 million paid out in SNAP benefits to Hoosiers in February 2022, $36 million went to residents of Marion County and $16 million to residents of Lake County.
In general, eligibility for SNAP benefits is determined by gross and net monthly income. A family of three must have a maximum monthly gross income of $2,379 to qualify, $1,888 for a two-person household or $2,871 for a four-person household.