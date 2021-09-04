(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks higher than most states when it comes to working hard, at least according to a recently released report.
For this Labor Day, the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on the hardest-working states in the country, comparing states across 10 metrics ranging from average workweek hours to the number of people with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours.
Indiana ranked as the 18th hardest-working state in the report, which also looked at things such as the amount of leisure time used each day and use of vacation time.
"Indiana is the 18th hardest-working state,” WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “The factors that contributed to this ranking include the large number of annual volunteer hours per resident, the large share of workers with multiple jobs, almost 6%, and the high employment rate, which was almost 96%.”
Businesses in Indiana and across the country continue to struggle finding employees, creating a stronger demand for workers.
“At least for many workers, the demand for what they do is soaring. Some of this is pandemic-related, some not,” Wright State University Economics Professor Evan Osborne said. “The government – bureaucrats and legislators with no skin in the game – cannot possibly know what lies ahead, and so the government should admit how much it cannot possibly know. Would-be employees and would-be employers will have to work out the new world as best they can.”
Overall, the report shows Americans as hard workers, averaging 1,767 hours worked per year as of 2021, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 435 hours a year more than Germany but 357 hours a year less than Mexico.
Alaska ranked as the nation’s hardest-working state, followed by North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas. The bottom five states included New Mexico, West Virginia, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island.