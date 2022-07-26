(The Center Square) – Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology will invest $1.8B to create Indiana’s first microchip production facility in Tippecanoe County, based on the promise of financial incentives from the state of nearly $54 million, in addition to a federal grant.
SkyWater intends to build a 600,000-square-foot facility for semiconductor research and development, and production, which is expected to create up to 750 jobs in Tippecanoe County. The venture, a partnership with Purdue University, is expected to meet increasing domestic demand for microelectronics.
“Days like today prove that Indiana’s investments in the economy of the future, infrastructure and talent development are cultivating an environment that enables innovators such as SkyWater to choose Indiana,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement announcing the initiative.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. will provide incentives totaling $53.5 million to SkyWater for the initiative. That includes $29 million in conditional tax credits, $1 million in training grants, $20 million in redevelopment tax credits, up to $20 million in conditional structured performance payments, up to $500,000 in innovation vouchers, and $1 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants.
All incentives are performance-based, which means they are payable after the company makes specified investments and employees are hired and trained.
Additional funding is expected from the federal government through the CHIPS Act, according to SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman. CHIPS would $50 billion in subsidies to increase U.S. computer chip manufacturing capacity when approved. A vote is expected in the U.S. Senate at some point this week.
The amount that might be granted to SkyWater is uncertain. Company spokesperson Lauri Julian told The Center Square, “We don’t know what may come from CHIPS. It needs to pass and then a review of applications is conducted.”
Purdue University, Greater Lafayette Commerce, the city of West Lafayette, the city of Lafayette, Tippecanoe County and Duke Energy offered additional incentives.
“Today’s announcement is a win for American economic and national security,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “This investment will create hundreds of high-paying, good-quality jobs for the people of Indiana and will help secure our semiconductor supply chain here in the United States.”