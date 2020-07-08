(The Center Square) – Indiana's tourism industry is hoping that by offering an incentive to state residents, they will start participating in traveling around Indiana again.
Chris Gahl, senior vice president of Visit Indy, said that a new promotion includes offering 50 percent off at hotels for Indiana residents.
"Tourism is one of the hardest-hit industries nationwide, with travel coming to a screeching halt in the wake of the COVID crisis," Gahl said in an interview with The Center Square. "To date, Indy has lost more than 250 conventions tallying more than $300 million in lost economic impact."
Gahl said hotels would normally be at 70 percent occupancy and have currently been hovering at 7 percent.
"Now entering the state’s Phase 4.5 and city’s 4.5 Phase, restaurants, museums and attractions are carefully opening back up," Gahl said. "With federal funds available via the CARES Act for local tourism agencies, we are grateful to the mayor’s office for their support towards helping get tourism back on track."
Gahl said about half of the state's 83,000 tourism employees were currently unemployed because the coronavirus brought the industry to a halt back in March.
"This campaign, 'You’ve Earned It,' will invest $1 million in the next 10 weeks to invite Indiana residents back home to the Capital City," Gahl said. "We know moms’ have been serving as teacher, executive and family entertainer. Spring breaks were paused and families, couples and millennials are hungry to travel again."
Gahl said statewide research that Visit Indy conducted shows 50 percent of Indiana residents will travel in July and August, and Visit Indy wants to make sure they visit the state.
"As part of this campaign, hotels are offering up to 50 percent off rates for Indiana residents," Gahl said.
The program encourages residents to visit Indianapolis between July 3 and Sept. 7. Each day there will be daily deals that are available via text or e-mail on restaurants, attractions and other things.
"Residents can share this invitation to Indy with their family and friends to help encourage travel to Indy and support of the tourism industry," Gahl said.