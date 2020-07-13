The state of Indiana on July 1 launched the new Office of Administrative Law Proceedings (OALP) to serve a central hub for the state’s administrative law judges (ALJs) and agency adjudicative proceedings.
The Indiana General Assembly passed legislation in 2019 authorizing the creation of the OALP.
The new central office transitions ALJs away from direct employment or contractual relationships with state agencies. The OALP seeks to promote the independence of ALJs by ensuring that ALJs serve as neutral adjudicators in administrative proceedings, according to the office.
Twenty-seven other states centralize their ALJ corps and provide ALJs to state agencies on request. ALJs in the remaining states – and the federal government – are appointed by agency heads or hired as employees to conduct administrative proceedings at specific agencies.
– The Center Square