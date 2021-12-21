Indiana House Majority Leader Matt Lehman, R-Berne, left, speaks during a state legislative hearing as Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, right, watches Nov. 23 at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Numerous Indiana medical and business groups argued against a proposal sponsored by Lehman aimed at ending the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency and forcing broad exemptions from workplace vaccination requirements.