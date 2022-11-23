(The Center Square) — Indiana lawmakers met this week for Organization Day at the Statehouse, the formal start of the 123rd Indiana General Assembly, which included swearing in new and returning lawmakers and forecasting legislative priorities.
Holding a supermajority in both chambers, Republicans will set the legislative agenda for the next two years, which will include state finances and education funding.
"Crafting another balanced budget will be our top priority in the 2023 session, but there will be a number of issues we will address," Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said in a statement. "Education funding, mental health infrastructure, ensuring our state has reliable and affordable energy, and making sure we have a sound workforce are all sure to be topics of discussion. I'm ready to tackle these and other issues that come our way in January."
Republican leaders in both chambers mentioned the idea of tax cuts, though it’s unclear what action might result from that. Speaking to reporters, Bray mentioned the idea of eliminating the state’s income tax but stated it wouldn't happen in this legislative session.
“Rather than do a small incremental change here or there, if we can get to a point where we can restructure and get rid of that income tax altogether, I would take that proposal very seriously,” he said.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, believes Hoosiers need tax relief to relieve the pressure of inflation and the burden imposed by a large federal government. Emphasizing the value of limited government, Bray said, “Too often, our first response to a problem is to ask, ‘How’s government going to fix this?’ adding that governmental solutions should be a last resort.
Huston also called for an expansion of parental choice in schools and an end to environmental, social, and governance-focused investing of state funds, instead choosing investments based on financial return.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, asked Republicans to avoid becoming involved with social issues and to focus on education funding, increasing wages and reducing the cost of health care.
Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said he hopes the new Legislature will work to protect the rights of Hoosiers. “In recent years, Hoosiers have seen an unrelenting attack on their rights by our supermajority,” Taylor said in a Nov. 10 statement, “and my caucus will continue working to protect our residents from the gross government overreach and bad public policies that have become a trend from this body.”