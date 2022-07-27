(The Center Square) – Bills proposing additional state spending up to $80 million for expectant mothers, adoptive families and children gained unanimous committee approval in both chambers of the Indiana legislature and now head to the full votes.
While many providers of family services expressed thanks for the proposed increases in funding, some pointed out even more help was needed.
“The Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers and Mental Health America of Indiana strongly support the allocation of funds in [these bills],” Monique Kulkarni told both committees according to published reports. “However, we believe that the permanent changes proposed in Senate Bill 1 warrant significant increased and permanent, sustainable funding as well as an enhanced infrastructure support for the mental health needs of pregnant women, children and families.”
Kulkami is senior director of clinical services at Valley Oaks Health.
Indiana has $6.2 billion in reserve funds as of June 30.
Andy Nielsen, policy analyst at Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute, pointed out some of the proposed benefits would not help lower income Hoosiers.
“To realize the full tax benefit in this bill, a single Hoosier adopting one child would have to make at least $84,600. Below this threshold, the taxpayer would be unable to utilize all these benefits,” Nielsen said, according to published reports.
Senate Bill 2, would allocate $45 million as an “initial” investment to further fund the department of child services, the family and social services administration, the Indiana department of health and the department of homeland security’s existing programs for mothers and children.
Under this proposal, those agencies would have discretion to use the funds for a variety of purposes including support for the health of pregnant women, mothers and infants; pregnancy planning; prevention programs to keep children from entering the department of child services system; and funding services to help pregnant women carry their pregnancy to term.
The senate bill also proposes raising the state adoption tax credit to $10,000 per child.
Senators rejected an amendment that would have allowed child support and tax deductions for a fetus at any stage of development.
House Bill 1001 includes up to $58.5 million in support to families in the form of additional program funding and $22 million in tax credits.
Unlike the Senate bill, the House version stipulates how the receiving agencies must use the funds. This bill would allocate fund to the Department of Health to be used be distributed as follows: Real Alternatives pregnancy support program, $2 million; expansion of the Nurse Family Partnership Program, $10 million for; Safety PIN grants, $5.5 million; and grants to communities for newborn safety devices, $1 million.
The Family and Social Services Administration would receive $10 million for the Child Care and Development Fund voucher program and $30 million for supplies and services under Medicaid and HIP mandated services.
HB 1001 would increase the exemption for dependent children, reducing General Fund revenue by about $9.6 million per year, increase the exception for an adopted child at a cost of up to $5.3 million, increase the adoption tax credit at a cost of $1 million and eliminate the state sales tax on diapers at a cost of $6.2 million.
The changes to exemptions for dependent and adopted children would also reduce local income tax revenue by more than $7 million annually.
Both bills have been forwarded to their respective chambers with a recommendation for approval. Votes are expected later this week.