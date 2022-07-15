(The Center Square) – Indiana closed its fiscal year with a $6.1 billion surplus. Lawmakers have yet to decide what to do with the excess funds, though Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has given some ideas.
“Indiana’s historic $6.1 billion reserve balance gives legislators the opportunity to review the state’s funding model as well as provide residents with the assurance that Indiana can continue to provide essential services as our country confronts an uncertain economic future,” State Auditor Tera Klutz said Friday during a press conference at the Statehouse.
About possible use of the excess funds, Holcomb stated, “I have called a special session to return $1 billion to taxpayers because it can’t wait until next year as we all face rising inflation costs. I plan to present a biennium budget that will address more support for our public health system, salary increases for state employees, additional funding in K-12 education and another round of funds dedicated to the READI program to help local communities improve their overall quality of life.”
The General Assembly will convene on July 25 in a special session originally called to consider Holcomb’s taxpayer relief proposal.
House Speaker Todd Huston said the proposal would pass.
“We intend to provide relief by approving an automatic taxpayer refund, which will put $225 back into the pockets of all taxpayers," he said in a statement.
Huston had previously said lawmakers, who are widely expected to further restrict abortion in Indiana during the special session, would also strengthen support for expectant mothers and children. No specific proposals have been announced.
The auditor’s Surplus Report showed that state revenue grew by 13.7% this year against a 3.1% increase in expenditure. The $6.1 billion year-end balance is equivalent to 34.9% of the state’s 2022 expenditures.
A surplus of $5.1 billion is forecast for fiscal year 2023. The Indiana fiscal year ends on June 30.