(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense will establish its Joint Hypersonics Transition Office System Engineering Field Activity in Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.
The program is expected to accelerate research and development and testing in hypersonic technologies at Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division in Crane, which will be home to 30 engineers and program managers.
“Today’s announcement is another signal to the world that Indiana is poised to be a leader in hypersonics, with strategic assets such as NSWC Crane and our world-class research institutions fueling growth and advancements in the field,” Holcomb said.
The JHTO, headerquarter at the Pentagon, will coordinate the current and future programs with the Indiana facility. Hypersonics systems can travel at Mach 5 or higher, which is at least five times faster than the speed of sound.
“NSWC Crane has become a critical hub in the hypersonics development ecosystem,” Rick Davidoff, acting director of the JHTO Systems Engineering Field Activity, said. “This exciting announcement is the culmination of the hard work and dedication of many people. Indiana and the larger Midwest will have a long-term, critical role in this important national security mission.”
Already, the Defense Department has invested more than $200 million for testing verification and validation capabilities in hypersonics, and Congress allocated another $100 million in the 2020 budget. The center features an underwater launch test complex, as well as other things.
“The Department of Defense is realizing what so many around our state have long understood, that critical work occurring around Indiana is shaping the future of our national security,” U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said. “I look forward to working with our partners around the state as this office is established and Indiana’s leadership role is solidified.”
The facilities are managed by more than 300 hypersonics experts and model-based engineers.
Also, Purdue and Notre Dame each are leaders in hypersonics-related research and development.
At Purdue, more than 50 faculty members do work and research in the field, while more than 35 are in the field at Notre Dame.