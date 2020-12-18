(The Center Square) – Indiana joined 37 other states Thursday in suing Google for what it says is anticompetitive conduct. It’s the second lawsuit Indiana has joined over a massive internet company this month.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, in joining the lawsuit, alleges Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines and advertising markets with a series of anticompetitive and exclusionary contracts and conducts.
Because of that, according to Hill, the company monopolized or tries to monopolize products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online display advertising.
“It’s time for Google’s reign as an untouchable tech monopoly to come to an end,” Hill said. “Google’s anticompetitive online advertising practices harm everyone who isn’t Google, and we must do everything we can to level the playing field.”
The states’ lawsuit is consistent with the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in October, which says Google improperly maintains its monopoly power in general search and search advertising with the use of exclusionary agreements.
However, the states go further by saying the company discriminates against specialized search sites, such as those that provide travel, home repair or entertainment services, and it puts users of its search-advertising management tool at a disadvantage.
In early December, Hill announced the state was joining dozens of other agencies across the U.S. in a lawsuit that takes aim at social media giant Facebook for its size and dominance in the marketplace.
Cameron said that, in an effort to maintain its market dominance in social networking, Facebook uses a variety of methods to slow or stop competing services. Two of the most utilized, he said have to be buy smaller and potential rivals before they became a threat or two “squash” third-party developers that Facebook invited to use its platform if they showed signs of gaining market traction.