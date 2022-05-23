(The Center Square) – Indiana’s unemployment rate remained at a record-low level as the state continues to show one of the best jobless recoveries in the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rate held steady in April at 2.2%, well below the national average of 3.6%, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
It was the sixth straight month Indiana’s unemployment rate has been below 3%.
“The latest employment data continues to show a positive trend with Indiana’s labor force,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “We are encouraged by the increase in private employment and the labor participation rate. This is a great time for those out of the labor force to take advantage of the open job opportunities that could lead to economic mobility.”
Also, the state’s labor force participation rate rose from 62.1% in February to 62.4% in March, the same as the national rate. Overall, 16,304 more Hoosiers were employed or seeking employment in March. Private-sector employment grew by 7,300 jobs last month.
Those numbers have helped Indiana become the state with the third-best unemployment recovery rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a new report released by WalletHub, a personal-finance website.
"Indiana is the state with the third-best unemployment rate recovery. It registered an almost 87% decrease in unemployed people compared to the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, which is the biggest drop nationwide,” said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub. “When compared to April 2021, Indiana had nearly 48% fewer unemployed people, the second-biggest decrease in the country.”
At the same time, a new FitchRatings report lists Indiana as one of only 13 states in the country that have more jobs now than before the pandemic.
The other 12 include Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Utah and Colorado.
There are 154,713 open job postings throughout the state, according to the DWD. The number of people in Indiana that received unemployment benefits during March was 22,013.