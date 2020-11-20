(The Center Square) – As Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to drop, the state received more good news economic news Thursday.
Indiana’s jobless rate fell to 5% for October, nearly 2% below the national average and down 1.2% from the state’s September number. At the same time, 34,532 more Hoosiers were employed than in September.
Indiana’s rate was 13th nationally and ahead of neighboring Ohio (5.6%), Illinois (6.8%) and Kentucky (7.4%).
Nationwide, the national average dropped a full percentage point to 6.9%.
At the same time, an outdoor furniture company that makes products with recycled plastics announced it plans to expand its operations in Kosciusko County.
Polywood has already added 157 new employees this year and plans to add another 95 by the end of 2023.
“Polywood is a true Indiana success story, and it’s incredible to see their growth over the last 30 years,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “The company has developed lasting partnerships within its northern Indiana community, and we’re extremely grateful for their commitment to keep growing here and create more than 250 career opportunities for Hoosiers.”
Polywood plans to invest $42.8 million over the next five years to build and equip a new 329,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on its campus in Syracuse, Indiana.
“We are excited about expanding our operations in Syracuse, Indiana because of the quality of work ethic we find in our employees from the greater Syracuse and Koscuisko County area,” Polywood CEO Doug Rassi said.
The company began operations in a garage in Syracuse in 1990 and is now a nationwide business servicing Target, Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered the company up to $2.5 million in conditional tax credits based on job creation plans.